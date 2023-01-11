Xponance Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,276 shares of company stock worth $11,202,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

