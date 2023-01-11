Xponance Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

