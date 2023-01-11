Xponance Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

