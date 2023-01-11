Xponance Inc. Buys 809 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

