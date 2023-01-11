Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

