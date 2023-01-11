Xponance Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 935,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 646,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

