Xponance Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter’s Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.