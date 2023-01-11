Xponance Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $275,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

