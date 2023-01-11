Xponance Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

