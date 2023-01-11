Xponance Inc. Has $331,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 302,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $170.60. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

