Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

