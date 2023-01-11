Xponance Inc. Invests $236,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 78.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of FELE opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

