Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of JBGS opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

