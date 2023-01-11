Xponance Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.