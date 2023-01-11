Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

