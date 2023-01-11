Xponance Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.