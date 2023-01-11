Xponance Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.