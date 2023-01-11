Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

