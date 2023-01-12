1,412 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $70.82 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.