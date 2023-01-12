1,583 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 9.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE CNS opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.