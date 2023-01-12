1,583 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 9.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cohen & Steers Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE CNS opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $91.92.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.
Cohen & Steers Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
