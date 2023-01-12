1,770 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $6,316,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,433.23 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,462.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,301.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.