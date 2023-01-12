1,779 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

