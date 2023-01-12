213,583 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 213,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

