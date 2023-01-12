23,936 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,993.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

