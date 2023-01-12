24,618 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

