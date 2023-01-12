2,493 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

