3,211 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,001 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About STORE Capital

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.