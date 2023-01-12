3,211 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,001 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:STOR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
