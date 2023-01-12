5,589 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 724,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

