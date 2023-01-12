6,300 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

