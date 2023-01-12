65,047 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $17,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rollins by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rollins by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Rollins Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

