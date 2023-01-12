7,960 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,960 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

