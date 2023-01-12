841 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

