850 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.