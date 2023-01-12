908 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,772 shares of company stock worth $57,026,235. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

