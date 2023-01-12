Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.84.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

