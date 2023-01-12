AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

