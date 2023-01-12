AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSJO stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

