AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

CBOE stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.