AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.