AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,946 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 198,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 177,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

