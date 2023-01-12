AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Reading

