AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

