AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31.

