AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

