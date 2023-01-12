AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.