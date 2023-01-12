AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

