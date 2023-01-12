AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 105,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

