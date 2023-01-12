AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 123.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.5 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

