AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,293,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 584,785 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

