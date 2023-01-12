AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 56.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

